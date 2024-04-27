Angelina Jolie calls Brad Pitt's latest legal move "abusive" amid winery war

Los Angeles, California - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal war over their joint winery has gotten uglier!

Angelina Jolie (r.) has hit back at Brad Pitt's (l.) latest filing amid their battle over their winery, Château Miraval. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 48-year-old Maleficent star has hit back at the 60-year-old Oscar winner's latest legal filing amid their battle over their $500 million winery.

Page Six reports that Brad's attorneys filed a motion for the Tomb Raider actor to provide the NDAs and other sensitive information in order to determine whether his NDA request was "the deal-ender she subsequently alleged it to be" when she sold her share of their pricey vineyard.

Reportedly, Angelina's team slammed the Seven actor's filing as an invasion of privacy, an attempt to silence her, and even "abusive."

The exes' ugly battle over Château Miraval escalated when Brad sued Angelina for allegedly selling her share of the property without his knowledge.