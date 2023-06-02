Brad Pitt claims "vindictive" Angelina Jolie secretly sold their winery
Los Angeles, California - Brangelina's drama is far from over as Brad Pitt has accused Angelina Jolie of "secretly" selling his stakes in their winery as payback for their custody battle.
The battle of the exes continues with the 59-year-old Oscar-winner throwing new scathing claims at his former wife.
In documents obtained by Page Six, Brad alleged that he and the 47-year-old Maleficent star previously agreed that neither one of them could sell their share in Château Miraval without the other’s approval.
When Angie decided to sell her share in 2019 the two began buyout negotiations so that the Seven actor could purchase her stake.
Yet, Brad claims that those negations "fell apart" amid their explosive custody battle over their six kids.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's explosive fallout continues over wine estate
Brad's legal team wrote in the docs, "In the summer of 2021, amid a heated child custody dispute with Pitt, Jolie terminated those discussions and secretly purported to sell a 50 percent stake in the family home and family business to Tenute del Mondo."
Tenute del Mondo is part of the Russia-affiliated spirits conglomerate Stoli Group, which is owned and controlled by billionaire Yuri Shefler.
Brad claims his ex chose Shelfer because his "personal network of ill-reputed professional associates" would cause "lasting harm to Miraval’s reputation."
The filing went on to call the Girl, Interrupted star "vindictive" as it was noted that Angelina "never gave Pitt a chance to match Shefler's higher offer for Miraval, which he has a contractual right to do."
"In the wake of the adverse custody ruling, she no longer wanted to sell to Pitt, notwithstanding her contractual obligations and years of assurances to him," the doc continued.
Brad and Angie finalized their acrimonious divorce in 2019 and the pair currently have shared custody of their children.
