Brad Pitt claims "vindictive" Angelina Jolie secretly sold their winery

Los Angeles, California - Brangelina's drama is far from over as Brad Pitt has accused Angelina Jolie of "secretly" selling his stakes in their winery as payback for their custody battle.

Brad Pitt (l) has accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of "vindictively" selling their French winery. © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The battle of the exes continues with the 59-year-old Oscar-winner throwing new scathing claims at his former wife.

In documents obtained by Page Six, Brad alleged that he and the 47-year-old Maleficent star previously agreed that neither one of them could sell their share in Château Miraval without the other’s approval.

When Angie decided to sell her share in 2019 the two began buyout negotiations so that the Seven actor could purchase her stake.

Yet, Brad claims that those negations "fell apart" amid their explosive custody battle over their six kids.