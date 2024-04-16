Where do Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers stand ahead of Texas spring game?
Austin, Texas - As the Texas Longhorns gear up for their upcoming Spring game this Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian opened up about the team's quarterback situation with Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.
In a recent interview on College Sports Radio on Sirius XM, Sarkisian didn't mince words when discussing his quarterback room, which features returning starter Ewers and the highly-touted backup Manning.
With two such big names vying for attention, fans have been curious about the dynamic between the two quarterbacks. According to Sarkisian, it's all about brotherly love.
"I don't take that for granted," Sarkisian explained. "You know, there's a lot of other schools out there with one guy and what happens if something happens to him?"
Sarkisian's comments shed light on the depth and camaraderie within the Longhorns' quarterback room, emphasizing the importance of having multiple talented players ready to step up when needed.
He added: "So again, we're in a good spot, and those guys are working hard, doing a great job, and I think their rapport together, you know, the way they work together and push each other and make each other better. The relationship they have is very healthy."
Will Arch Manning redeem himself in this year's spring game?
After a less-than-stellar performance in last year's spring game, Manning, now the backup quarterback starter, is anticipated to step up his game this time around.
Although the bar might not be set as high as it was last season, given his year of growth on the field, the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning is expected to show considerable improvement.
Texas fans can also look forward to the addition of several exciting offensive players, including Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond, who is poised to become one of the team's standout stars in the upcoming season.
Texas spring game is set for Saturday at 2 PM ET, airing on the Longhorn Network.
Cover photo: Collage: Ron Jenkins & Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP