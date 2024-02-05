Texas football: How QB Quinn Ewers' return could actually help Arch Manning
Austin, Texas - Hold your horses Arch Manning stans, the return of Quinn Ewers could actually pan out in the long run.
When QB Ewers announced his return to helm the Texas football program in 2024, college fans had mixed feelings about his decision.
While many were eager for young blood Manning to take over the starting quarterback position, the team's shift to the SEC next season raised concerns over the need for a more seasoned passer.
Let's keep it real: Manning, a freshman who spent this season as a third-string quarterback with minimal playing time in just two games, might not have the experience required for the team's upcoming challenges in the SEC.
Like it or not, Texas will have an advantage entering the new conference with an experienced quarterback in Ewers. The move opens up possibilities for the Longhorns to contend for an SEC championship and make a viable run for the College Football Playoff.
Simultaneously, it provides Manning with valuable experience in SEC play before he takes on leading the Longhorns' offense full time.
Thus, it may be wise for Manning stans to hold their horses a little while longer.
Texas wins big in offseason with notable additions
Ewers and Manning will have a strong roster of teammates in their corner this season.
Just like Ohio State, Texas football has managed to recruit some powerhouse players from Alabama after their iconic head coach Nick Saban retired last month.
Following the departure of their top two receivers to the NFL Draft, the Longhorns secured commitments from former Crimson Tide standout Isaiah Bond, tight end Amari Niblack, and linebacker Kendrick Blackshire – all hailing from Alabama.
Texas scored another promising victory when head coach Steve Sarkisian reassured Burnt Orange nation of his commitment to staying with Texas. Despite being seen as a potential candidate to replace Coach Saban at Alabama, Sarkisian affirmed his dedication to leading the Longhorns.
Texas football is in good shape to make another great run this coming year. So, hold on tight, Longhorn fans! It's bound to be a fun ride this season.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP