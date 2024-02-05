Texas football: How QB Quinn Ewers' return could actually help Arch Manning

Austin, Texas - Hold your horses Arch Manning stans, the return of Quinn Ewers could actually pan out in the long run.

Quinn Ewers' 2024 return is set to boost Texas football's CFP prospects, while Arch Manning (pictured) will gain valuable SEC passing experience before becoming a a starter. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

When QB Ewers announced his return to helm the Texas football program in 2024, college fans had mixed feelings about his decision.

While many were eager for young blood Manning to take over the starting quarterback position, the team's shift to the SEC next season raised concerns over the need for a more seasoned passer.



Let's keep it real: Manning, a freshman who spent this season as a third-string quarterback with minimal playing time in just two games, might not have the experience required for the team's upcoming challenges in the SEC.

Like it or not, Texas will have an advantage entering the new conference with an experienced quarterback in Ewers. The move opens up possibilities for the Longhorns to contend for an SEC championship and make a viable run for the College Football Playoff.

Simultaneously, it provides Manning with valuable experience in SEC play before he takes on leading the Longhorns' offense full time.

Thus, it may be wise for Manning stans to hold their horses a little while longer.