Why did Arch Manning opt out of EA Sports College Football 25?

Austin, Texas - Just as Texas fans had to wait to see Arch Manning take the field this past season, they'll have to wait just as long to play him in the upcoming EA Sports College Football video game.

Arch Manning reportedly wants to wait until he's a starter for Texas football before participating in EA Sports College Football games. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 18-year-old athlete made headlines on Tuesday after deciding to opt out of the game, sparking an uproar among fans who were confused by his choice to remove his Name, Image, and Likeness from the console game.

However, on Tuesday, sources close to the Longhorns told ESPN's Mark Schlabach that Manning wanted to wait until he was the starting quarterback at Texas before being included in the game.

His choice wasn't made solely to "focus on football," as originally reported, but was also due in part to his previous announcement that he wouldn't accept any NIL money until he became a starter for the team.

This decision appears to be the driving force behind his absence from the video game.