Why did Arch Manning opt out of EA Sports College Football 25?
Austin, Texas - Just as Texas fans had to wait to see Arch Manning take the field this past season, they'll have to wait just as long to play him in the upcoming EA Sports College Football video game.
The 18-year-old athlete made headlines on Tuesday after deciding to opt out of the game, sparking an uproar among fans who were confused by his choice to remove his Name, Image, and Likeness from the console game.
However, on Tuesday, sources close to the Longhorns told ESPN's Mark Schlabach that Manning wanted to wait until he was the starting quarterback at Texas before being included in the game.
His choice wasn't made solely to "focus on football," as originally reported, but was also due in part to his previous announcement that he wouldn't accept any NIL money until he became a starter for the team.
This decision appears to be the driving force behind his absence from the video game.
Arch Manning still waiting to become "the guy" for Texas football
Despite being the No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school in 2023, Arch Manning found himself falling out of the quarterback spotlight in Texas' loaded QB room this past season.
Manning served as the Longhorns' third-string QB behind starter Quinn Ewers and backup Maalik Murphy.
However, this offseason, he was promoted to backup starter following Murphy's transfer to Duke.
The nephew of NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning is currently preparing for the Longhorns' football annual Orange and White spring game set for Saturday, April 20.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP