Fans rip Arch Manning for opting out of EA Sports video game
Austin, Texas - It appears that Arch Manning is laser-focused on his college football career and becoming a starter for Texas!
Texas quarterback Arch Manning is one of the biggest names in college football.
Despite his notoriety, however, he won't be featured in the NCAA football video game coming this summer.
According to Yahoo Sports' Anwar Richardson, the 18-year-old Sophomore has opted out of having his likeness featured in the console game to better "focus on football."
Last April, it was revealed that Manning won't be accepting any Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) money until he becomes a starter for the team.
This was a decision led by his grandfather, NFL legend Archie Manning.
The move has drawn criticism from fans and experts alike, especially with thousands of other college football players choosing to participate in the game.
Fans are not happy with Arch Manning's decision
Following Arch Manning's announcement that he would not be part of the EA Sports football game, fans were puzzled by how being featured in the game would affect his focus for the upcoming 2024 season.
The college football community didn't hesitate to express their opinions about Manning opting out via social media.
"Does he think he actually gets transported into the game? Otherwise this reasoning makes no sense," one fan said.
"Because using zero energy to appear in a video game takes his focus away from being a backup QB on the field?" another noted.
"I have no problem with guys deciding $600 isn’t enough to opt in. That’s absolutely fine, but please don’t insult us by pretending it's anything other than that," another tweeted.
Arch Manning is one of the most notable names to opt out of the NCAA football game, especially considering that even his teammate starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has decided to incorporate his own NIL in the upcoming video game.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP