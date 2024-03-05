Fans rip Arch Manning for opting out of EA Sports video game

Austin, Texas - It appears that Arch Manning is laser-focused on his college football career and becoming a starter for Texas!

Texas sophomore Arch Manning has opted out of having his likeness featured in the EA Sports college football video game – and it's causing a major uproar online! © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is one of the biggest names in college football.

Despite his notoriety, however, he won't be featured in the NCAA football video game coming this summer.

According to Yahoo Sports' Anwar Richardson, the 18-year-old Sophomore has opted out of having his likeness featured in the console game to better "focus on football."

Last April, it was revealed that Manning won't be accepting any Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) money until he becomes a starter for the team.

This was a decision led by his grandfather, NFL legend Archie Manning.

The move has drawn criticism from fans and experts alike, especially with thousands of other college football players choosing to participate in the game.