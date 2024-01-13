Most-anticipated book adaptations expected to drop in 2024

Book lovers are in for another exciting year of adaptations as several beloved titles gear up to hit the big screen, including It Ends With Us.

Book lovers are in for another exciting year of adaptations as several beloved titles gear up to hit the big screen!

Movie adaptations of It Ends With Us and Turtles All the Way Down are expected to hit the big screen in 2024. Is the book always better? Fans will get to find out with a thrilling slate of adaptations coming to theaters and TV screens in the new year! From TikTok-viral romances to epic sci-fi adventures, there's something for every book lover to check out in 2024. So, what books should you add to your TBR before they come to the screen? These are the biggest book adaptations of 2024.

The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin

The Three-Body Problem, based on the novel by Liu Cixin, will premiere on Netflix in March. Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem is getting the small-screen treatment with a miniseries adaptation coming to Netflix in 2024. Co-created by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, the sci-fi series chronicles the first contact with aliens by humans. Following a group of scientists, the time-hopping narrative explores the fateful consequences of one woman's decision in the 1960s into the present day. The Three-Body Problem hits Netflix on March 21.

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

Blake Lively (r) and Justin Baldoni will lead the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Reigning BookTok queen Colleen Hoover is heading to the big screen with the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us. Blake Lively will be playing protagonist Lily Bloom, a flower shop owner who strikes up a new romance with neurosurgeon Ryle (played by Brandon Sklenar). Director Justin Baldoni will be doing double duty as he takes on the role of Lily's first love, Atlas, whom she reconnects with as her relationship with Ryle takes a dark turn. Following a delay due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, It Ends With Us will now hit theaters on June 21.

Romancing Mr. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn

Bridgerton season 3 will adapt the love story of Penelope (l) and Colin, who lead the fourth Bridgerton book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. © IMAGO / Picturelux Dear reader, A swoon-worthy new season of Bridgerton is coming our way as Netflix gears up to bring Romancing Mr. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn to the small screen! Season 3 has become the first to shake up the order of the original novels, skipping over An Offer from a Gentlemen in favor of Colin and Penelope's love story in book 4. Fans can also expect to see more of season 2's leads, Kate and Anthony, in the new season, with showrunners teasing the "lovey" nature of their storylines as a married couple. Part 1 of Bridgerton season 3 will premiere on Netflix on May 16, followed by the remaining four episodes on June 13.

Heartstopper and This Winter by Alice Oseman

Heartstopper season 3 is expected to debut in late 2024. © IMAGO / Everett Collection The Netflix smash-hit Heartstopper is expected to return with its third season in 2024. With the first two seasons covering storylines from the first three volumes of the Heartstopper graphic novels, season 3 will draw primary inspiration from Volumes 4 and 5. Portions of Volume 4 were featured in season 2, but fans can expect the new season to take on a darker tone as it tackles the book's remaining material. Author Alice Oseman has also teased the inclusion of events from her novella This Winter, which chronicles Christmas with Charlie, Nick, and Tori amid the events of Volume 4. Season 3 will also welcome a new addition to the cast with Darragh Hand coming onboard as Michael Holden, a friend of Tori's from Oseman's debut novel, Solitaire. A release date has not yet been confirmed, but with filming wrapping up in December 2023, fans can likely expect it to premiere in fall 2024.

Turtles All the Way Down by John Green

Felix Mallard (l) and Isabela Merced will star in the movie adaptation of John Green's Turtles All the Way Down. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Acclaimed young adult author John Green is set to return to the big screen with the film adaptation of his most recent fiction novel, Turtles All the Way Down. The movie will star Isabela Merced as protagonist Aza, a 16-year-old who finds herself solving an unexpected mystery with her best friend, Daisy (played by Cree Cicchino). The story also features Aza's struggles with OCD as she navigates the challenges of adolescence. Filming on the project wrapped in 2022, but a release date has not been confirmed. It is currently anticipated to premiere on Max sometime in 2024.