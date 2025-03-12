Ariana Grande drops cryptic tease for surprise on Eternal Sunshine deluxe!
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande took to Instagram to announce her latest project: a short film titled Brighter Days Ahead, set to premiere along with her upcoming deluxe album!
Arianators are in for a double treat this month!
On Wednesday, the 31-year-old announced her new short film on Instagram, Brighter Days Ahead, which is set to premiere alongside her upcoming Eternal Sunshine deluxe album on March 28.
Ariana shared a cryptic teaser clip featuring a robotic voice echoing, "Welcome back, Peaches," as a marble spirals down a metallic path.
Directed by Christian Breslauer, the short video hints at a deeper dive into the story of Peaches – Ariana's character from the We Can't Be Friends music video.
The deluxe edition expands on her 2024 chart-topping album Eternal Sunshine, adding five new tracks that the Wicked star has described as "short, but they really count."
The supernatural artist also popped onto her Instagram Stories with a countdown to the big release day, getting her fans even more hyped up! Are you ready for it?
