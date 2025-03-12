Ariana Grande drops cryptic tease for surprise on Eternal Sunshine deluxe!

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande took to Instagram to announce her latest project: a short film titled Brighter Days Ahead, set to premiere along with her upcoming deluxe album !

Arianators are in for a double treat this month!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old announced her new short film on Instagram, Brighter Days Ahead, which is set to premiere alongside her upcoming Eternal Sunshine deluxe album on March 28.

Ariana shared a cryptic teaser clip featuring a robotic voice echoing, "Welcome back, Peaches," as a marble spirals down a metallic path.

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the short video hints at a deeper dive into the story of Peaches – Ariana's character from the We Can't Be Friends music video.

The deluxe edition expands on her 2024 chart-topping album Eternal Sunshine, adding five new tracks that the Wicked star has described as "short, but they really count."