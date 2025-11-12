Are Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater still together? Here's what's really going on

Los Angeles, California - Rumors have been swirling online that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have called it quits – but don't believe everything you read.

Ariana Grande (r.) and Ethan Slater are still going strong, despite speculation that the couple had split. © Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP & IMAGO / FAMOUS

Despite recent speculation that the couple has split up, multiple sources have confirmed that the two are still going strong!

Talk of a breakup began after fans noticed the pair didn't stand next to each other in the official cast photo for the recent London premiere of Wicked: For Good.

That small detail quickly snowballed into headlines and viral posts suggesting the stars had gone their separate ways.

But according to insiders, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Several witnesses reportedly saw Ariana and Ethan backstage at the event holding hands, very much acting like a couple, and Ariana even included a snap with Ethan in her latest Instagram photo dump.

Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that "everything's great" between the two and that their relationship hasn't hit any rough patches.

Both stars have been busy, with Ariana just finishing up Focker-in-Law before the Wicked: For Good press tour began - but they still make time for each other.