Ariana Grande channels old Hollywood with chic Wicked: For Good premiere look in Paris

Paris, France - Ariana Grande made an enchanting appearance at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Paris!

Ariana Grande shined in a 1950s vintage gown at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Paris. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Bestimage

The Dangerous Woman hitmaker made up for her São Paulo absence with a glamorous 'fit on Friday.

Ariana stepped out onto the red carpet for the starry event in a black gown with pink, floral lining, a sweeping cape, and satin black pumps.

According to Marie Claire, the dress is a vintage number from Lilli Diamond – a label that was popular in the 1950s and 60s.

The look, which was handpicked by Ariana's stylist Law Roach, comes from the Beverly Hills boutique Timeless Vixen and included a concealed corset and spaghetti straps.

Ari styled her freshly-dyed brunette hair into a slicked-back bun and accessorized with some diamond stud earrings –perhaps those Audrey Hepburn biopic rumors are true after all!

The anticipated sequel, which also stars Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Ethan Slater, is inching closer to its November 21 debut.