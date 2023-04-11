Ariana Grande shuts down body shamers in powerful TikTok
Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Ariana Grande took to TikTok on Tuesday to shut down body shamers and highlight the importance of body positivity and kindness in today's society.
Ariana Grande posted a TikTok video on Tuesday that shocked millions of fans across the world.
The upcoming star of the Wicked movie starts out by telling viewers she was on her way to work but wanted to quickly address the public's concerns about her body.
Grande continued to candidly speak about the scrutiny she faces as a public figure and how it feels to have her body constantly under a microscope.
She acknowledged her fans' concerns about her body while using it as an opportunity to speak out against body-shaming in general.
"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies – no matter what," she said in the clip. "There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don't like."
Ari focused on the importance of creating a kinder and safer world for everyone and encouraged viewers to do their part in spreading positivity and love.
Many of Grande's fans took to the comments section to express their support of her message.
What did fans have to say about Ariana Grande's recent TikTok on body-shaming?
Amid the sea of comments on Ari's latest TikTok video were several heartfelt messages from fans.
"i love and support you ariana, nobody should ever comment negatively on bodies. it never ends well. wishing you happiness & much love & health," one TikTok user commented.
Another fan wrote, "girl i'm sorry you had to get to this point that you had to make a video to make them aware of the comments you look good and happy so that's ok."
Judging by the overwhelmingly positive comments, it's crystal clear that Grande's message resonated with fans and inspired them to embrace a new mindset.
Ari's message serves as a powerful reminder that true beauty comes from within, and that kindness should always be our number one priority.
Cover photo: Collage: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Unspash/franckinjapan