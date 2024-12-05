Ariana Grande gets emotional talking about body image: "I've been a specimen in a petri dish since I was 16"

London, UK - Ariana Grande sat down with costar Cynthia Erivo and French influencer Crazy Sally in London for an interview that was posted on Thursday, and things got deep.

Ariana Grande grew visibly emotional as she discussed her struggles with body image in a new interview. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The chat, which was part of the ongoing WIcked movie press tour, got weepy when the stars were asked about body image and societal beauty standards.

"I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all," a visibly emotional Ari began.

"I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons... It's hard to protect yourself from that noise," she continued.

Whether it's a relative making critical comments at Thanksgiving or on a larger celebrity level, she said, "commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health, or how they present themselves" is "uncomfortable and horrible" on any scale.

"From what you're wearing to your body to your face to your everything, there's a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think is really dangerous, and I think it's dangerous for all parties involved," the eternal sunshine singer added.

There has been much buzz over Ariana's appearance throughout her career, from plastic surgery rumors to more recent widespread concern over her seemingly dramatic weight loss.