Ariana Grande gets emotional talking about body image: "I've been a specimen in a petri dish since I was 16"
London, UK - Ariana Grande sat down with costar Cynthia Erivo and French influencer Crazy Sally in London for an interview that was posted on Thursday, and things got deep.
The chat, which was part of the ongoing WIcked movie press tour, got weepy when the stars were asked about body image and societal beauty standards.
"I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all," a visibly emotional Ari began.
"I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons... It's hard to protect yourself from that noise," she continued.
Whether it's a relative making critical comments at Thanksgiving or on a larger celebrity level, she said, "commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health, or how they present themselves" is "uncomfortable and horrible" on any scale.
"From what you're wearing to your body to your face to your everything, there's a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think is really dangerous, and I think it's dangerous for all parties involved," the eternal sunshine singer added.
There has been much buzz over Ariana's appearance throughout her career, from plastic surgery rumors to more recent widespread concern over her seemingly dramatic weight loss.
Ariana Grande thanks her support system for helping her through body scrutiny
"I think that I'm really lucky to have the support system that I have and to just know and trust that I'm beautiful – and so are you, and so are you," Ari said, gesturing at the influencer and Cynthia beside her.
"But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like – it's been a resident in my life since I was 17. I just don't invite it in anymore. It's not welcome," she continued.
"I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on, I have so much love, and it's not invited so I don't leave space for it anymore."
What did you think of Ariana's latest interview? Can you relate to what she says about body image?
Cover photo: ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP