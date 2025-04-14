Ariana Grande amazes with face and neck tattoo transformation in latest social snaps

Los Angeles, California - In a post on social media last week, which featured clips and pics of her on the set of a new short film, Ariana Grande revealed an old hairstyle and a never-before-seen set of tattoos .

Ari bid farewell to her blonde Glinda-inspired hair in a recent post on Instagram that showed her on the set of her new Brighter Days Ahead short film, which features songs from her Eternal Sunshine deluxe album.

What was more noticeable, however, were her face and neck tattoos, which came into focus in a series of behind-the-scenes snaps.

The tattoos are a collection of the letter "X" in rows along her cheek, across her throat, on her arms, and over her left shoulder.

It is unclear whether these inkings are permanent new tattoos or just temporary ones given to her during the production of the short film.

Ariana is already known for having a collection of bold tattoos, many on her hands, making it possible that these newly seen face and neck tattoos are permanent – but nothing is known for certain just yet.

The fans, however, made their opinions well-known when it came to the pop star's "X" tattoos, some loving the new look and others hoping that it was just a temporary thing.

"New tattoos? I honestly had no idea she had so many tattoos," one fan commented. Another asked "What is up with her tats?"