Ariana Grande unveils new tattoo with extra-special meaning

Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Ariana Grande has a brand-new tattoo on her right hand, paying tribute to her current role in the film adaptation of Wicked.

Ariana Grande has revealed her Wicked-inspired Glinda the Good Witch tattoo, which she's been wanting for a very long time. © collage: screenshot/instagram/arianagrande

In a new interview with Allure, which mainly focused on the release of the 30-year-old's new R.E.M. Beauty foundation line, the star revealed the importance of her newest hand tat.



The tattoo features Glinda from the original book by L. Frank Baum.

She said she got it after being cast in the Jon M. Chu-directed movie.

"This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time," she said in the interview.

"I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right."