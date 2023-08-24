Ariana Grande unveils new tattoo with extra-special meaning
Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Ariana Grande has a brand-new tattoo on her right hand, paying tribute to her current role in the film adaptation of Wicked.
In a new interview with Allure, which mainly focused on the release of the 30-year-old's new R.E.M. Beauty foundation line, the star revealed the importance of her newest hand tat.
The tattoo features Glinda from the original book by L. Frank Baum.
She said she got it after being cast in the Jon M. Chu-directed movie.
"This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time," she said in the interview.
"I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right."
Ariana Grande keeps the heartfelt and personal symbols going with new tattoo
Ari's tattoos are a testament to her personal style and love of symbolism.
From a moon and sun illustration to the name of her dog, Toulouse, Ariana has a ton of different symbols representing her prized possessions and greatest achievements.
Almost all of her fingers are covered in tattoos, including a cloud, heart, olive leaves, dots, and a reference to her debut album, Honeymoon, per Billboard.
In other news, Grande is currently focused on the release of her re-recordings of Yours Truly, and she is also filming Wicked amidst the ongoing writers' strike.
Could we perhaps look forward to seeing a Spongebob-inspired illustration on the star soon - as she is currently dating the one-and-only Ethan Slater from Broadway's Spongebob musical? Only time will tell!
