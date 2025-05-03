Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, and more among RuPaul's Drag Race's newest judges!

Ariana Grande and Chappell Roan are bringing their fierce energy to the Werk Room as guest judges for the tenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Ariana Grande (r.) and Chappell Roan are set to star as guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10!
Ariana Grande (r.) and Chappell Roan are set to star as guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10!  © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER & Valerie Macon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The pop icons are ready to sashay into the newest season, which promises to be the most iconic one yet.

The duo will critique 18 returning queens in the first-ever Tournament of All Stars, according to People.

Chappell teased her appearance in the official trailer with a sultry, "Do any of you queers have something sexy I can slip into?"

Ariana, who shared a sneak peek of the show on Instagram, is marking her third time at the Drag Race judges' table, having previously appeared in Seasons 7 and 15.

She's joined by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, with the two teasing their arrival by declaring, "The witches will see you now," in the trailer.

And the star power doesn't end there – celebs like Ice Spice, Colman Domingo, Kate Beckinsale, and Sarah Michelle Gellar are all set to take a seat at the table as well.

Who are the Season 10 Drag Queens?

Drag queens Jorgeous (r.) and Ginger Minj are set to compete in Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, facing off for a $200,000 prize.
Drag queens Jorgeous (r.) and Ginger Minj are set to compete in Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, facing off for a $200,000 prize.  © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia & Everett Collection

Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars features a record-breaking 18 queens, split into three brackets – pink, purple, and orange.

They are competing tournament-style for a $200,000 prize and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Pink bracket:

  • Jorgeous
  • Lydia Butthole Kollins
  • Mistress Isabelle Brooks
  • Tina Burner
  • Nicole Paige Brooks
  • Kerri Colby

Purple bracket:

  • Denali
  • Cynthia Lee Fontaine
  • Alyssa Hunter
  • Daya Betty
  • Acid Betty
  • Ginger Minj

Orange bracket:

  • Olivia Lux
  • Bosco
  • Aja
  • DeJa Skye
  • Phoenix
  • Irene the Alien

The newest season drops on Paramount+ with two episodes on May 9, alongside All Stars Untucked, where all the backstage tea is spilled.

Who's ready to see Ari and Chappell crown the next drag superstar?

