Ariana Grande reveals Eternal Sunshine deluxe's surprising title and release date!

Ariana Grande has finally revealed the release date of her anticipated Eternal Sunshine deluxe album, which will be subtitled Brighter Days Ahead. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

The 30-year-old star announced on Monday that the deluxe version of her latest record will debut on March 28.

The new album will be called Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead and features cover art with Ari floating in the air as she's seemingly pulled up by a bright light.

Ariana shared a number of cryptic hints at the anticipated release in recent days, playing heavily into Brighter Days, Inc. – a memory-erasing service inspired by the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Eternal Sunshine celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday.

The record, which is the seventh studio album from the Nickelodeon alum, earned three nominations at the 2025 Grammy Awards and featured hit singles Yes, And? and We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).

While Ariana had toyed with ideas of a small tour in support of the album, she ultimately scrapped the plan to focus on the Wicked press tour.