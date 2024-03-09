Ariana Grande's touching new music video pays homage to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande just dropped a heartbreaking music video for her song We Can't Be Friends, and fans cannot handle it!

Ariana Grande just dropped a heartbreaking music video for her song We Can't Be Friends, and fans cannot handle it! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Ariana Grande

The music vid dropped on Friday alongside Ariana's seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine.

With an album title like that, it's no wonder where she got the inspo for this video!

As per her film-inspired Thank You, Next rollout, the music video for We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) clearly takes its aesthetic from 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Evan Peters also features in the video as a character fans think is meant to represent the Wicked star's ex-husband Dalton Gomez. Ariana split from Gomez in July before quickly moving on with Ethan Slater.

The Christian Breslaur-directed music video shows a character named Peaches who decides to get the memories of her ex-boyfriend removed via a sci-fi medical procedure.

In the video, Peaches experiences hallucinated flashbacks of her time with her ex in various settings like an arcade, in a snow flurry, and in bed together.

There's even a short callback to the movie Sixteen Candles with the two getting lovey dovey over a birthday cake!