New York, New York - Ariana Grande shared an exclusive look at the music video filming of the boy is mine, the third single from her most recent hit album, eternal sunshine.

She just keeps on giving!

On Thursday, the Positions artist posted a video sharing clips during the filming of her newest music video for the boy is mine.

In the exclusive, fans were given a look at the creation of the cinematic masterpiece, starring actor Penn Badgley and Ari herself.



Ari explained how the concept, developed by Christian Breslauer, is about a woman who is unhealthily infatuated with a boy and goes on a journey to seduce him by becoming a cat.

However, in the end, he ends up liking her for who she is beneath the mask.

"We're both deeply f**ked in the head," the yes, and? singer joked.