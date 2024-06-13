Ariana Grande drops inside look at filming music video with Penn Badgley

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - Ariana Grande shared an exclusive look at the music video filming of the boy is mine, the third single from her most recent hit album, eternal sunshine.

She just keeps on giving!

On Thursday, the Positions artist posted a video sharing clips during the filming of her newest music video for the boy is mine.

In the exclusive, fans were given a look at the creation of the cinematic masterpiece, starring actor Penn Badgley and Ari herself.

Ari explained how the concept, developed by Christian Breslauer, is about a woman who is unhealthily infatuated with a boy and goes on a journey to seduce him by becoming a cat.

However, in the end, he ends up liking her for who she is beneath the mask.

"We're both deeply f**ked in the head," the yes, and? singer joked.

Ariana Grande shows off Penn Badgley sketches for the boy is mine video

Ariana Grande joked while talking about the boy is mine music video in a new Instagram post.
Ariana Grande joked while talking about the boy is mine music video in a new Instagram post.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

She then showed sketches of the boy hung up on the wall with hearts around his face.

The 30-year-old pop icon laughed while explaining she did not draw those herself – "Someone from the set department made them," she said.

"Getting more juice," she said at one point while on the ground.

"I'm in heaven; I love physics," she said, holding a syringe and tube with pink liquid.

"nothing like a behind the scenes video omg it's like reading the morning paper," one fan wrote in the comments.

Another said, "make a movie [at this point]."

Maybe she will!

