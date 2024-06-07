Ariana Grande drops sultry new music video for The Boy Is Mine

New York, New York - Ariana Grande 's music video for her hit single The Boy Is Mine has dropped to much fanfare!

Ariana Grande's music video character for The Boy Is Mine has concocted a love potion to win the heart of the hunky mayor! © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@Ariana Grande

The Dangerous Woman is back, and this time, she has magic on her side.

Fans got a taste of Grande's new hit, The Boy is Mine, during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. Now, they're getting the full experience!

The much-hyped video, which is rumored to be about her controversial relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, begins with a cinematic establishing bit to set the stage for the storyline.

In a dark city, garbage men rant about the new mayor before one falls to the ground at the mercy of some evidently feisty but largely unseen rats.

The screen cuts to Ariana Grande's character wearing the nerdy chic ensemble the Eternal Sunshine singer previously teased on her Instagram.

She looks closely at a glowing pink bottle of love potion, entranced, and corks it tight. In the background, the TV can be heard with a cameo from the sampled song's original artists Brandy and Monica as news co-anchors.

Through them and a short clip from a press conference, we find out that the city's rat infestation has grown so serious that the handsome young mayor announces plans to release copious amounts of cats in the city to deal with the problem.

"Mayor Max Starling" is played by Penn Badgley of You and Gossip Girl fame – an obvious inspiration for the video's overall aesthetic – and, by Ari's obsessive reaction to seeing him on screen, the obvious target of her love potion.

"He's f***ing brilliant... so hot," she muses to herself before a gray cat hops through her kitchen window and inspects her "Max Starling Love Potion." Alas, the cat's snoot knocks the bottle from the counter with a crash, and the song finally begins after four minutes of lead-in.