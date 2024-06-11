Ariana Grande flaunts sexy "cat woman" look in behind-the-scenes music video snaps!
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande continued promoting her new music video for the boy is mine with never-before-seen photos on social media!
The purr-fect Catwoman!
On Tuesday, the 30-year-old artist took to Instagram to share a photo dump from filming her newest music video.
Ari was decked out in a leather bodycon suit with incredibly stitched mesh sleeves cascading down to her sharp claws.
Her hair, which is typically blonde, long, and curled as of late, was completely different, with the eternal sunshine singer sporting a short brown wig with a black cat mask draped over her eyes.
At the end of the photo dump, Ariana includes a clip of her eating some takeout food - in the full 'fit, of course.
The yes, and? singer isn't new to dropping a ton of BTS clips and snaps. After releasing her recent album, Ariana shared a ton of wholesome and funny moments from the set.
Starring Penn Badgley, the boy is mine music video dropped on June 7, and fans went nuts over the storyline and cinematic filmography.
Fans react to Ariana's new music video for the boy is mine
The Nickelodeon alum surely knows how to get fans talking!
From incredible costumes, set designs, and talented acting that has fans reminiscent of Netflix's You, the music video took over social media as soon as it dropped.
"ari's cat woman WILL be my halloween costume this year i'm calling dibs," one fan wrote.
Ari took her time with each intricate detail, which Arianators agreed to with absolute certainty.
"the sets are majestic oh my," one fan commented. Another said, "time to watch it for the 17246373th time."
On her r.e.m. beauty's official Instagram page, the we can't be friends singer also shared a "get ready with me" for the music video – which she did all on her own.
"the fact she did her own makeup for the music video is so special," a fan said.
She is nonstop serving her fans, and they couldn't be happier!
Singer, actor, composer, editor, director, business owner... what can't Ariana do?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & @rembeauty