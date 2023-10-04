Ariana Grande flaunts curly blonde hair in stunning new holiday video

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande celebrated the launch of her newest R.E.M. Beauty holiday collection by letting her long blonde hair down. And it's everything.

Ariana Grande shared a new video on social media showcasing her beautiful blonde locks and holiday makeup look. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old singer posted a promo video for her makeup line, R.E.M. Beauty.

In the clip, Ari lets her long blonde curly locks flow while talking about the newest holiday collection, which is called "holiglitch."

She styled her hair in soft, Glinda-esque, bouncy curls which is the perfect complement to her holiday makeup look.



The Thank U, Next artist wore a pinkish highlighter across her cheekbone and nose, with black winged eyeliner and silver shimmery cut crease, and completed the look with her signature pink lip gloss.

Arianators can't get enough of the star's new appearance as she continues to embrace her natural beauty like never before.

One fan commented on the video, "are you serious… WHO looks like this. the makeup!!!! the hair!!!! the smile!!!! i’m blown away."

Another wrote, "THE BLONDE HAIR DOWN IS EVERYTHING."