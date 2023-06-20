Ariana Grande's Wicked debut as Glinda gets a thrilling update!

Los Angeles, California - As Ariana Grande prepares to enchant fans as Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked, its sequel is coming sooner than expected!

The release of Ariana Grande's upcoming film, Wicked: Part Two, has been bumped up a month to November 26, 2025. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

On the heels of her latest makeup drop, more magic unfolds for Queen Ari!

In a twist that nobody saw coming, the highly anticipated Wicked: Part Two has unveiled a significant change to its release plans.

"Wicked Part Two will now release November 26, 2025," the social media announcement, which was shared on Tuesday, confirmed.

The update was accompanied by some on-brand whimsical green and pink heart emojis.

Previously slated for a December 25, 2025 premiere, the movie will now grace screens on November 26, 2025, exciting fans of the 29-year-old pop icon worldwide.

The first film, Wicked: Part One, will debut on November 27, 2024, making the movies drop almost exactly a year apart.

Anticipation is already running high, as fans have gotten a sneak peek at her vocals through leaked audio clips as well as a first look at her costume!