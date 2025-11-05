Ariana Grande pleads with angry fans after missing Wicked premiere: "Do not wish danger on us"

São Paulo, Brazil - Ariana Grande has responded to the intense backlash over her absence from the Wicked: For Good Brazil premiere.

Ariana Grande explained why she couldn't attend premiere for Wicked: For Good in Brazil after a safety issue on her flight en route to the event. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Tuesday, the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker asked her followers not to "wish danger upon us" in a since-deleted Instagram post after missing the sequel's red carpet event.

"We did everything we could, and I promise no one is more upset than I am, I promise," Ari wrote on her Instagram story.

"No matter how upset or disappointed you are, please, please don't wish danger upon us or say that we didn't try."

The day before, the Positions vocalist explained that she wouldn't be able to make the premiere in time after she and her team were forced to exit their plane "due to a safety issue."

Ari continued in the removed post that she "just wrapped" filming Focker-in-Law and was scheduled to leave on the same day as her co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey and their director, Jon M. Chu.

