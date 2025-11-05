Ariana Grande pleads with angry fans after missing Wicked premiere: "Do not wish danger on us"
São Paulo, Brazil - Ariana Grande has responded to the intense backlash over her absence from the Wicked: For Good Brazil premiere.
On Tuesday, the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker asked her followers not to "wish danger upon us" in a since-deleted Instagram post after missing the sequel's red carpet event.
"We did everything we could, and I promise no one is more upset than I am, I promise," Ari wrote on her Instagram story.
"No matter how upset or disappointed you are, please, please don't wish danger upon us or say that we didn't try."
The day before, the Positions vocalist explained that she wouldn't be able to make the premiere in time after she and her team were forced to exit their plane "due to a safety issue."
Ari continued in the removed post that she "just wrapped" filming Focker-in-Law and was scheduled to leave on the same day as her co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey and their director, Jon M. Chu.
Ariana Grande shares "disappointment" over missing Wicked: For Good premiere
Ariana further stressed that finding another option was impossible, adding, "I've been looking forward to this moment for a year... So, please know how disappointed I am!"
She ended the post, "Sending so much love to all of you, I hope it's a beautiful and safe night. I love Brazil, I've always loved it, and I'll always love it."
Wicked: For Good hits theaters everywhere on November 21.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media