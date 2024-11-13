Ariana Grande gushes over boyfriend Ethan Slater: "My heart is very happy"

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Pop superstar Ariana Grande recently opened up about her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater at the Los Angeles movie premiere.

Ariana Grande (r.) revealed that her "heart is so happy" while talking about her boyfriend, Ethan Slater.
© Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Saturday's premiere, the 31-year-old singer couldn't hold back her feelings for Ethan.

"He's always that adorable, and he's so amazing in this film," she gushed.

"He's such an amazing person," she continued.

The yes, and? singer also expressed her delight at fans getting to know Ethan better.

"I'm so happy people are getting to know him," she shared. "My heart is very happy."

Earlier that night, Ariana was seen helping the 32-year-old Broadway alum fix his bow tie, which was captured on X and immediately went viral.

Another video shows Ethan helping Ari with the train of her gown.

"It's always that," she admits, stating that she is "always in good hands."

This bombshell PDA comes after a controversial start to their relationship back in July 2023, which resulted due to the timing of their respective breakups.

Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP

