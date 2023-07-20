Does Ariana Grande have a new boyfriend after her split from Dalton Gomez?

Los Angeles, California - Shortly after news broke that Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez are heading for a divorce, a new report suggests she's already got a new love in her life!

Ariana Grande (r.) is reportedly dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater (l.), following confirmation of her split from her husband, Dalton Gomez. © Collage: Eugene Gologursky & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the 30-year-old star is now dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

The outlet was also the first to confirm that Grande and Gomez had separated, shortly after the singer's ringless outing at Wimbledon fueled further split rumors.

Per the latest update, Grande met Slater, who plays Boq in the upcoming movie, while on set in the UK and recently started dating.

31-year-old Slater is a Tony-nominated actor known for his role in the SpongeBob Squarepants musical on Broadway. He married his high school classmate Lilly Jay in 2018, and the pair welcomed a son in 2022.

According to TMZ, Grande and Slater's romance did not begin until he had separated from his wife.

Though confirmation of the Victorious alum's separation shocked fans, reports have revealed that the pair actually separated in January, a month after Grande flew to the UK to begin filming Wicked.