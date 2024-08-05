Ariana Grande is about to get spicy!

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande is finally gearing up to take on the viral spicy wings Hot Ones challenge, but can she handle the Wings of Death?

Ariana Grande is finally gearing up to take on the infamous Hot Ones spicy wings challenge. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@firstwefeast

On Sunday, the foodie YouTube channel First We Feast announced the 31-year-old artist's highly-anticipated arrival on the show.



The 31-year-old artist was previously teased to grace the infamous internet show in June, although it never actually came to fruition.

To ease fans' skepticism, they added that "this is NOT a drill," and also shared a brand-new preview clip of the show's upcoming Season 24 finale!

The video was posted showing the beginning of the upcoming episode, where the Glinda star asks host Sean Evans what he expects of her performance.

"Where do you think I would sit on the scale of DJ Khaled to Lorde?" she asks.

He responds while agreeing with the positioning of Ari's scale, "I'm gonna go Lorde-leaning."

"That's so nice," she responds. "That's a lie and it's nice."