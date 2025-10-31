Ariana Grande joins American Horror Story season 13 as franchise favorites return

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande is set to return to the small screen as she joins the newly revealed cast of American Horror Story season 13.

Ariana Grande (c.) will star alongside franchise favorites Evan Peters (l.) and Sarah Paulson in season 13 of American Horror Story. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & Leonardo Munoz & Frederic J. Brown / AFP

The horror anthology series announced its next ensemble on Friday through an Instagram post shared by Ryan Murphy Productions.

The video revealed Grande as the only newcomer for season 13, as the rest of the list is comprised entirely of stars who appeared in at least one earlier season.

Among them are franchise favorites Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Kathy Bates.

Though Grande has never appeared on AHS, she has worked with Ryan Murphy before, thanks to her role as Chanel #2 on the short-lived horror-comedy Scream Queens.

Two of her Scream Queens co-stars, Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts, will also star in AHS' 13th season.

The new season's theme has not been revealed yet, but it's currently slated to debut in October 2026.

Grande's casting comes as the pop star makes a big push back into the acting world. She earned an Oscar nomination for her performance as Glinda in 2024's Wicked, and she will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.