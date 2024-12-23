Ariana Grande looks ethereal in new Santa Tell Me performance

New York, New York - Ariana Grande posted a video singing her Christmas song, Santa Tell Me, to celebrate the hit's milestone anniversary! But can we take a sec to talk about that dress ?

Rocking a coquettish ruffled white dress for the Monday video of Santa Tell Me, Ari belted out her holiday classic along with a live band in a move reminiscent of her Yours Truly album anniversary re-record.

The pop star has been on a roll with chic fashion looks while on the Wicked movie press tour, but this whipped cream-looking vibe is hitting different!

"celebrating ten years of Santa Tell Me," wrote the Eternal Sunshine singer in the post's caption.

"thank you so much for all of the love you have shown this record over the past decade," she continued.

Finally, Ari closed things off by "wishing you all a happy, happy holiday !"

The video has 47,200 likes and counting in just 11 minutes, so who knows where it will peak?