Ariana Grande revisits past hits and honors Mac Miller in Yours Truly Deluxe

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande traveled back in time with her latest music release as she celebrates the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly.

Ariana Grande dropped a deluxe edition of Yours Truly featuring new live recordings of six tracks on Friday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Robyn Beck / AFP

The 30-year-old joined fellow pop princesses Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez in dropping new music on Friday, but unlike her counterparts, her latest release isn't exactly new.

Yours Truly (Tenth Anniversary Edition) is a deluxe edition of her debut featuring new live recordings of six of the album's hits, including Baby I, Daydreamin', and Honeymoon Avenue.

One of the re-recorded songs is The Way, a collaboration with Grande's late ex, Mac Miller.

The Thank U, Next singer honored the rapper's memory in the visualizer for the new version, which fades out everything on the screen at the end except the words, "Feat. Mac Miller."

Grande has a number of other treats planned for fans in honor of Yours Truly's anniversary, including a special Q&A, live performance videos, and new merchandise.