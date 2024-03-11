Ariana Grande breaks the internet with SNL performances and stunning Oscars look!

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande graced the Saturday Night Live stage with a stellar live debut of two songs from her new album, Eternal Sunshine .

Ariana Grande returned to the Saturday Night Live stage with incredible performances and hilarious skits!

Ari is on a roll!

On Saturday, the 30-year-old singer took over NBC Studios in New York City with an incredible performance on Saturday Night Live.

Not only did Grande participate in various hilarious skits, but she also sang two brand-new songs for the first time in front of a live audience!

The first song Ariana performed was We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), which was introduced by host Josh Brolin.

Ariana wore a black dress with a brown coat in front of a set that looked like a relatively normal home before its backdrop continually evolved with special effects.

Afterward, her mother, Joan, introduced her as she prepared to sing her second song, Imperfect for You, where the Thank U, Next singer wore a nude-colored dress while singing in front of a virtual outdoor screen.

This marks Ariana Grande's third time as a musical guest on the show.