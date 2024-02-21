Ariana Grande announces big SNL return!
New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves have just been announced as the next Saturday Night Live musical guests!
Kacey will be performing on March 2 during Sydney Sweeney's hosting gig, while Ari is set to take the stage on the March 9 episode, which Josh Brolin is hosting.
The popular late-night comedy show announced its March guest lineup on Tuesday to much fan excitement!
Both Kacey and Ariana are set to release new albums in March, with the Wicked actor's Eternal Sunshine dropping on March 8.
The record is highly anticipated after the release of her number-one hit single yes, and? and its remix with Mariah Carey.
But the SNL return is a big one for Ari, as she's perhaps steered clear because of her ex.
When did Ariana Grande perform on SNL?
The R.E.M. Beauty mogul has appeared on SNL twice before, first as a musical guest in September 2014 and then as both host and performer in March 2016.
Ariana has notably stayed away from appearing on the show since her highly publicized 2018 breakup with former cast member Pete Davidson, who retired from SNL in 2022. The couple's whirlwind five-month romance culminated in a broken engagement.
It seems now the coast is clear for Ari to return and debut some new tunes.
Catch Saturday Night Live on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET or streaming on Peacock.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande