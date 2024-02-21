Ariana Grande announces big SNL return!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves have just been announced as the next Saturday Night Live musical guests!

Ariana Grande has just been announced as an upcoming Saturday Night Live musical guest. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Kacey will be performing on March 2 during Sydney Sweeney's hosting gig, while Ari is set to take the stage on the March 9 episode, which Josh Brolin is hosting.

The popular late-night comedy show announced its March guest lineup on Tuesday to much fan excitement!

Both Kacey and Ariana are set to release new albums in March, with the Wicked actor's Eternal Sunshine dropping on March 8.

The record is highly anticipated after the release of her number-one hit single yes, and? and its remix with Mariah Carey.

But the SNL return is a big one for Ari, as she's perhaps steered clear because of her ex.