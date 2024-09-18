Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, and more announced as SNL season 50 guests

New York, New York - Ariana Grande , Michael Keaton, and recent Emmy winner Jean Smart are among the first Saturday Night Live hosts unveiled for the iconic TV show 's milestone 50th season.

Ariana Grande (r.), Chappell Roan (l.), and more were announced as SNL season 50 guests on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@chappellroan & @arianagrande

Can they just make Ari a cast member at this point?

On Thursday, NBC announced the host and musical guest lineups for SNL's landmark season 50, set to premiere on September 28.

Jean Smart and Jelly Roll will go on SNL for the September 28 show while comedian Nate Bargatze and Coldplay are set to perform on October 5.

Then on October 12, pop star Ariana Grande will return to host ahead of the Wicked movie premiere in November.

The Eternal Sunshine singer doesn't seem to be doing any of her songs, however, as NBC has Stevie Nicks slated as the musical guest of the night.

Then on October 19, Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton will host with Billie Eilish performing music for the last show before Halloween.

On November 2, SNL alum John Mulaney will host with breakout star and VMAs Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan as the musical guest.

