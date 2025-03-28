Ariana Grande hits back at critics of Ethan Slater romance in new song!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande appeared to address the criticism of her romance with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, in an emotional new track from the deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine.

Ariana Grande (r.) appeared to address the criticism of her romance with Ethan Slater in a new track from the deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine. © Collage: ROBYN BECK / AFP

The extended version of the 31-year-old pop star's seventh studio album debuted on Friday, and fans have gone into a frenzy over one song in particular: Hampstead.

The track borrows its name from the UK city in which Ari lived while filming Wicked, and it seems to recount the start of her romance with the 32-year-old Broadway star.

"I left my heart at a pub in Hampstead / And I misplaced my mind in a good way / Threw away my reputation but saved us more heartache," she sings.

Hampstead seems to allude to the criticism her relationship with Ethan sparked at the start, as the timeline appeared to be a bit murky.

Shortly after news broke about Ariana and Ethan, the Tony nominee filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, who later slammed Ariana as "not a girl's girl" and said the son she shares with Ethan was "collateral damage" in the scandal.

The Positions singer appears to claim in Hampstead that the chatter surrounding her love life has gotten the story wrong, singing, "Yes, I know it seems f**ked up, and you're right / But quite frankly you're still wrong about everything.

"So far off, your seat's nowhere near the table / But I find something sweet in your peculiar behavior / 'Cause I think to be so dumb must be nice."

And this isn't the first time Ariana has slammed the narratives around their relationship.