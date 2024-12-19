Ariana Grande reveals impressive collection of hand tattoos
Beverly Hills, California - Ariana Grande has given fans a close-up glimpse of her stunning hand tattoos while at a Golden Globes first-time nominee party at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Captured on camera by Associated Press photographer Chris Pizzello, Ariana Grande briefly flashed her hand tattoos for all to see when she covered her mouth at the celebration.
After the Daily Mail drew attention to the close-ups, it became increasingly evident just how complex and numerous her hand tattoos truly are.
Covering both her left and right hands, her sketched-on inkings reference everything from Wicked to the men she has dated over the years.
A large illustration of Glinda from Wicked adorns one of her hands while references to Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, and Dalton Gomez are surrounded by dots, circles, decorative leaves, and flowers.
In total, her hand tattoos add up to more than 40 individual sketches, each delicately inked into her hands.
Fans react after Ariana Grande reveals intricate hand tattoos
Arianators have long been keen to get a more detailed look at Grande's many tattoos, some even taking to TikTok to try and replicate them as best they can.
Back in October, one particularly devoted fan posted a TikTok in which she tried to replicate Ariana Grande's hand tattoos.
It wasn't until Tuesday, however, that we finally got a full close-up look and could piece together the whole picture!
