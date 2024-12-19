Ariana Grande reveals impressive collection of hand tattoos

Beverly Hills, California - Ariana Grande has given fans a close-up glimpse of her stunning hand tattoos while at a Golden Globes first-time nominee party at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Ariana Grande just revealed her extraordinary hand tattoos. © AFP/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Captured on camera by Associated Press photographer Chris Pizzello, Ariana Grande briefly flashed her hand tattoos for all to see when she covered her mouth at the celebration.

After the Daily Mail drew attention to the close-ups, it became increasingly evident just how complex and numerous her hand tattoos truly are.

Covering both her left and right hands, her sketched-on inkings reference everything from Wicked to the men she has dated over the years.

A large illustration of Glinda from Wicked adorns one of her hands while references to Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, and Dalton Gomez are surrounded by dots, circles, decorative leaves, and flowers.

In total, her hand tattoos add up to more than 40 individual sketches, each delicately inked into her hands.