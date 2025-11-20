Ariana Grande reveals medical diagnosis as Wicked: For Good press hits major snag

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has revealed she tested positive for Covid-19 amid her whirlwind press tour for Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande will have to bow out of her upcoming press events after contracting Covid-19. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 32-year-old star shared via Instagram on Thursday that she caught the virus shortly after appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week.

"moments before Covid," she wrote under a snap from the show.

Ariana's diagnosis comes after her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, lost her voice and was forced to skip interviews on the red carpet of Monday's New York premiere.

The 38-year-old said she was "not feeling well," according to People, and Ariana ultimately opted out of interviews in solidarity with her castmate.

Cynthia, however, is still slated to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show after Ariana pulled out of the taping this week, as reported by Variety.

The sequel's press run has been a bit of a rocky one for its leading ladies, as the Positions singer was just recently ambushed by a fan who jumped a barricade at Wicked: For Good's Singapore premiere.