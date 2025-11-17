Singapore jails "attention seeking" Australian over viral Ariana Grande ambush

Singapore - A Singapore court sentenced an Australian man to nine days in jail on Monday for rushing Ariana Grande at the Asian premiere of Wicked: For Good last week.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are pictured at the premiere of their film Wicked: For Good in Singapore. © STR / THE STRAITS TIMES / AFP

Grande and other stars were attending the opening night of the film at Universal Studios in the city-state when the man, identified by court papers as 26-year-old Johnson Wen, jumped a barricade and put his arm around the actor.

Video clips, which have gone viral online, show the man wrapping his arm around a shocked Grande before jumping up and down and smilingly waving to the crowd.

Grande's co-star Cynthia Erivo then rushes to her defense, and the man is grabbed by security guards and dumped back over the barricade.

Wen was arrested hours later and charged with "being a public nuisance."

"This act was premeditated," Singapore District Judge Christopher Goh said, before handing Wen a nine-day sentence.

This is far below the maximum penalty afforded by law: three months in jail, a fine of $1,500, or both.