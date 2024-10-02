Ariana Grande opens up about her past plastic surgeries: "Why do we care?"
New York, New York - In a brand new interview, pop icon Ariana Grande sat down for a lie detector test and spilled the tea on her beauty journey with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.
Ari is finally letting the true story free!
The yes, and? singer happily revealed to Vanity Fair that she has only had a few procedures done, despite fan speculation that points otherwise.
In the video, Ariana admitted to getting fillers and Botox in the past but said she has since stopped.
She also clarified that she has never had a nose job, a boob job, or a Brazilian butt lift.
"Did you get a face lift?" Cynthia asked, to which the 31-year-old artist responded, "No, not yet. I'm open."
Undeterred by the minimal procedures, Ariana emphasized that everyone should be able to make their own beauty choices without judgment.
"Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed," she added.
Ariana fires back at haters over cosmetic procedure rumors
"This is the best day of my life. Take that you YouTube people," she said.
The r.e.m. beauty founder has faced her fair share of scrutiny, with fans often weighing in on her every move.
Last year, she opened up about getting a ton of filler and botox throughout the years but stopped in 2018 to focus on embracing her natural aging as well as her "well-earned cry lines and smile lines."
"Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah, but these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss," she said.
"Our relationships to beauty are so personal. Like we're here talking about beauty secrets. Isn't the secret that we all just wanna feel our best and be loved?" she asked at the end of the interview.
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Angela Weiss / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP