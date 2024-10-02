Ariana Grande opens up about her past plastic surgeries: "Why do we care?"

New York, New York - In a brand new interview, pop icon Ariana Grande sat down for a lie detector test and spilled the tea on her beauty journey with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Ariana Grande sat down with Vanity Fair for a lie detector test spilling all the secrets of her past cosmetic procedures! © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Angela Weiss / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ari is finally letting the true story free!

The yes, and? singer happily revealed to Vanity Fair that she has only had a few procedures done, despite fan speculation that points otherwise.

In the video, Ariana admitted to getting fillers and Botox in the past but said she has since stopped.

She also clarified that she has never had a nose job, a boob job, or a Brazilian butt lift.

"Did you get a face lift?" Cynthia asked, to which the 31-year-old artist responded, "No, not yet. I'm open."

Undeterred by the minimal procedures, Ariana emphasized that everyone should be able to make their own beauty choices without judgment.

"Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed," she added.