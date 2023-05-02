Ariana Grande shows off Wicked sense of humor with 2023 Met Gala joke

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande shared a hilarious joke with her fans about her "attendance" at the 2023 Met Gala .

Ariana Grande wore a Sistine Chapel Vera Wang dress at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. © Collage: John Lamparski & NOAM GALAI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the pop icon had fans in stitches after she posted a hilarious story on Instagram, where she jokingly announced her arrival at the annual fashion event.

The 29-year-old singer, who is currently filming the movie adaptation of Wicked, reshared a snap of the iconic Met Gala stairs with a pink bubble hovering over it and the caption, "ariana has been spotted arriving at the met gala."

While she may not have physically been there, Queen Ari's quick-witted post certainly caught the attention of fans worldwide.