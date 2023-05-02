Ariana Grande shows off Wicked sense of humor with 2023 Met Gala joke
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande shared a hilarious joke with her fans about her "attendance" at the 2023 Met Gala.
On Tuesday, the pop icon had fans in stitches after she posted a hilarious story on Instagram, where she jokingly announced her arrival at the annual fashion event.
The 29-year-old singer, who is currently filming the movie adaptation of Wicked, reshared a snap of the iconic Met Gala stairs with a pink bubble hovering over it and the caption, "ariana has been spotted arriving at the met gala."
While she may not have physically been there, Queen Ari's quick-witted post certainly caught the attention of fans worldwide.
Ariana Grande fans react to her Met Gala joke
A fan on Twitter summed up their feelings towards the Dangerous Woman singer perfectly, stating, "she's so annoying I love her."
"she is mocking us," another joked.
As Ari continues to surprise and delight her fans, we can't wait to see what she has in store for us next, both on and off the red carpet.
Cover photo: Collage: John Lamparski & NOAM GALAI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP