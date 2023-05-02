Why did Zendaya skip the 2023 Met Gala?

New York, New York - Despite fans' high hopes, Zendaya was a no-show at the 2023 Met Gala.

© Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 26-year-old has attended the iconic fashion event five times, but she's been notably absent from the carpet since 2019.

The Euphoria star was rumored to be making a return this year, but it looks like that was too good to be true after all.

Her stylist, Law Roach, even had fans on edge shortly before the event began when he tweeted, "Y'all ready????"

Alas, both Zendaya and Law were absent, so fans will have to wait yet another year for the next epic Met collaboration from the pair.

Though she told fans she had to miss the 2022 Met Gala due to a busy filming schedule, she hasn't yet explained her absence from the 2023 festivities.

While her presence is sorely missed, Zendaya seems to be becoming a bit more selective in the events she chooses to attend.