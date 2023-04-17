First Look: Ariana Grande stuns as Glinda in Wicked film's new sneak peek

Los Angeles, California - Check out the first-look photos of Ariana Grande as Glinda in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked! Fans are already raving about her stunning transformation.

Newly released photos of Ariana Grande as Glinda in the Wicked movie have been released and fans are wickedly surprised! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/arianagrande/IMAGO/Everett Collection

Hold onto your broomsticks, Wicked fans!

In the highly anticipated film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, Ariana Grande takes on the role of Glinda the Good Witch.

New photos of Grande playing Glinda have dropped, and the snaps are wickedly gorgeous.

Ari is seen walking up a dimly lit staircase, with only a faint light illuminating her path, suggesting the movie is embracing a darker, yet whimsical, tone.

From the iconic pink bubble dress to her blonde luscious locks, Grande's transformation into the Good Witch is simply enchanting. But what's even more exciting is witnessing a glimpse of the world of Oz through director Jon M. Chu's artistic lens.

Take a closer look at Grande's enchanting portrayal of the character and see what fans are saying on social media.