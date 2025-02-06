Ariana Grande sings pitch-perfect song about how teeny tiny she is: "I'm a human baby carrot"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande is a petite queen, in spite of her misnomer of a last name! Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel recently played wingman in what's sure to be Ari's next hit song.

The Wicked star bravely accepted the challenge of Kimmel's "Wing It and Sing It" segment, which involves making up the tune for a song with lyrics you've never seen before.

Ari belted her way through the song about how tiny she is, with choice lyrics such as "I'm a human baby carrot," "I'm a lady Pikachu," "For a bed, I use a sock," and "10 of me stacked up / Only equals one Shaq."

She couldn't help but crack up a few times at the absurd song lyrics, which never seemed to end.

"It's going still," the Eternal Sunshine artist laughed, turning to the audience. "It's as long as..." after which she mouthed a curse word.