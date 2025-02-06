Ariana Grande sings pitch-perfect song about how teeny tiny she is: "I'm a human baby carrot"
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande is a petite queen, in spite of her misnomer of a last name! Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel recently played wingman in what's sure to be Ari's next hit song.
The Wicked star bravely accepted the challenge of Kimmel's "Wing It and Sing It" segment, which involves making up the tune for a song with lyrics you've never seen before.
Ari belted her way through the song about how tiny she is, with choice lyrics such as "I'm a human baby carrot," "I'm a lady Pikachu," "For a bed, I use a sock," and "10 of me stacked up / Only equals one Shaq."
She couldn't help but crack up a few times at the absurd song lyrics, which never seemed to end.
"It's going still," the Eternal Sunshine artist laughed, turning to the audience. "It's as long as..." after which she mouthed a curse word.
Other notable moments from the pop star's appearance on the talk show include her taking questions from children and gushing over what it was like finding out she'd been nominated for an Oscar!
"When they announced mine, I was a mess. I almost collapsed," Ariana recounted. "My mom called, and my best friends Aaron and Doug called, and my team called and then like my therapist – and then even my gynecologist."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jimmykimmellive