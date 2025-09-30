Ariana Grande slams Trump's agenda – and White House hits back
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande recently reshared a post criticizing President Donald Trump's aggressive agenda, sparking a swift clapback from the administration.
On Sunday, the pop star shared a post from activist and podcast host Matt Bernstein that asked the president's supporters whether their lives had improved since Trump returned to the White House.
"Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse – has your life gotten better?" the post read.
Grande reshared the message on her Instagram story, prompting the White House to hit back.
"Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump's actions ended Joe Biden's inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments," a spokesperson claimed in a statement to TMZ.
"He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande's concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!"
The Grammy winner, who endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, has been outspoken in her opposition to Trump's actions amid his second term.
Ariana Grande speaks out against Donald Trump
Shortly after inauguration day, Grande shared a post condemning Trump's attacks on trans Americans from Advocates For Trans Equality, which read in part, "We have fought even harder battles before and won. We'll do it again."
In June, Grande backed calls for Trump's impeachment following the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites and called out his brutal anti-migrant agenda that has seen many deported without due process.
The Positions singer even took a dig at Trump's status as a convicted felon by resharing a protest sign that read, "Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected president? It's so confusing."
Cover photo: Collage: Andrew Harnik & Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP