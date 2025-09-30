Ariana Grande slams Trump's agenda – and White House hits back

Ariana Grande (r.) slammed supporters of President Donald Trump in a new post that condemned the administration's aggressive agenda. © Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the pop star shared a post from activist and podcast host Matt Bernstein that asked the president's supporters whether their lives had improved since Trump returned to the White House.

"Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse – has your life gotten better?" the post read.



Grande reshared the message on her Instagram story, prompting the White House to hit back.

"Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump's actions ended Joe Biden's inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments," a spokesperson claimed in a statement to TMZ.

"He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande's concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!"

The Grammy winner, who endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, has been outspoken in her opposition to Trump's actions amid his second term.