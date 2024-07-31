Did Ariana Grande just endorse Kamala Harris for president?

Washington DC - Ariana Grande has made her political leanings very clear over the years in drips and drabs, but her latest Instagram post has left fans with no doubt of where she stands!

Is Ariana Grande (r.) the latest celeb to endorse the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris? © Collage: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Is Ari the latest celeb – a list that includes Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and more – to endorse the presumed Democratic presidential nominee?

In a Wednesday Instagram story post, the 7 Rings singer shared a video of Vice President Kamala Harris challenging Republican challenger Donald Trump to a debate ahead of the November election.

"Kamala has one message for Trump," reads the post that Ari shared.

"'If you got something to say...'"

The Wicked actor previously reposted President Joe Biden's endorsement of VP Harris for the Democratic candidacy when he decided to step down from the race in favor of a younger candidate earlier this month.