Ariana Grande drops major tease about eternal sunshine tour!
New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande has spilled the tea about a music tour she's working on with her team in a brand new podcast episode. Here's everything we know so far!
On Tuesday's episode of the Shut Up Evan podcast, the 31-year-old popstar revealed that she is "working on" a mini tour.
"I think it would be a really lovely idea," the singer stated.
Host Evan Ross Katz and the yes, and? artist talked about the singer's new album, eternal sunshine, the upcoming two-part film series Wicked, and more.
Plus, she was joined by Cynthia Erivo (her witching Wicked co-star) and Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge!
Ariana went on to say any upcoming tour "would be a mini little sampling of shows." This is because the singer dealt with some mental health issues on her last tour, 2019's Sweetener World Tour.
The Glinda star went on to confirm she and her team are already working on something, so we should get some more info soon!
Obviously, fans went into a frenzy after hearing the news, and tons went on social media to share their excitement.
What would Ariana Grande's mini tour consist of?
Fans are showing their enthusiasm on social media.
One on X wrote, "i will fly to where ever she goes, idgaf. i HAVE to see her."
Another said, "screaming! crying! jumping! crying again! grateful! more crying! excited! omg! and again, crying!"
Her mini tour is most likely going to mimic the likes of her most recent performances, including her time on Jimmy Fallon and a surprise gig at the 2024 Met Gala.
Additionally, the Supernatural artist will presumably sing most of the songs from her new album.
Would you buy tickets?
Cover photo: Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande