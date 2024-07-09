Ariana Grande drops major tease about eternal sunshine tour!

New York, New York - Pop icon Ariana Grande has spilled the tea about a music tour she's working on with her team in a brand new podcast episode. Here's everything we know so far!

Ariana Grande revealed she's working on a mini tour with her team! © Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

On Tuesday's episode of the Shut Up Evan podcast, the 31-year-old popstar revealed that she is "working on" a mini tour.

"I think it would be a really lovely idea," the singer stated.

Host Evan Ross Katz and the yes, and? artist talked about the singer's new album, eternal sunshine, the upcoming two-part film series Wicked, and more.

Plus, she was joined by Cynthia Erivo (her witching Wicked co-star) and Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge!

Ariana went on to say any upcoming tour "would be a mini little sampling of shows." This is because the singer dealt with some mental health issues on her last tour, 2019's Sweetener World Tour.

The Glinda star went on to confirm she and her team are already working on something, so we should get some more info soon!

Obviously, fans went into a frenzy after hearing the news, and tons went on social media to share their excitement.

