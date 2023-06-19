Ariana Grande unveils new project with Thank U, Next inspo
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has once again left her fans in awe with the reveal of her latest R.E.M. Beauty lip gloss collection inspired by her hit album, Thank U, Next.
Get ready to pucker up and say Thank U, Next to ordinary lip gloss shades!
In an Instagram story on Monday, Ari revealed her latest additions to her R.E.M. Beauty lip gloss collection.
The new lineup features a range of plumping lip gloss shades inspired by the pop star's iconic track and fifth album, both titled Thank U, Next.
After a tweet went out on Friday hinting about the newest launch, fans were positive the release would come in ten days, on the 29-year-old's birthday.
To their surprise, the reveal came much sooner than expected.
"I KNEW IT WAS GOING 2 B THANK U NEXT I AM SO BUYING," one fan wrote.
Another commented, "these names are iconic."
Some Arianators got super creative and even started to prep for the next possible lip gloss launch with their own unique dream products!
Ariana Grande fans get creative with lip gloss combinations after Thank U, Next reveal
Inspired by Queen Ari's extensive discography and newest lip gloss shades, fans embraced their creativity by sharing new combinations of Ari songs and shades of their own.
Major standouts include a combination of a white lip gloss with a champagne iridescent shimmer for the song Imagine and a red lip gloss with a champagne iridescent shimmer for the song Bloodline.
Which one of Ari's songs would you turn into a lip gloss shade?
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the new R.E.M. Beauty lip gloss shades, which drop on June 22.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande