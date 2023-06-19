Ariana Grande unveils new project with Thank U, Next inspo

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has once again left her fans in awe with the reveal of her latest R.E.M. Beauty lip gloss collection inspired by her hit album , Thank U, Next.

Get ready to pucker up and say Thank U, Next to ordinary lip gloss shades!

In an Instagram story on Monday, Ari revealed her latest additions to her R.E.M. Beauty lip gloss collection.

The new lineup features a range of plumping lip gloss shades inspired by the pop star's iconic track and fifth album, both titled Thank U, Next.

After a tweet went out on Friday hinting about the newest launch, fans were positive the release would come in ten days, on the 29-year-old's birthday.

To their surprise, the reveal came much sooner than expected.

"I KNEW IT WAS GOING 2 B THANK U NEXT I AM SO BUYING," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "these names are iconic."

Some Arianators got super creative and even started to prep for the next possible lip gloss launch with their own unique dream products!