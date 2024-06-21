Everything about the zodiac sign Cancer and the 2024 season: dates, traits, and compatibility

Here's everything you need to know about the zodiac sign of Cancer and the 2024 Cancer season. Are you ready for a wild ride?

By Jamie Grasse

Everything about the zodiac sign Cancer: dates, traits, and compatibility. © Collage: 123rf/markoaliaksandr & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP & Miche Cancer season usually coincides with summer solstice and runs from June 21 to July 22. Are you ready for the waves of emotional energy this somewhat quirky season may send your way? Our horoscopes can help you make sense of these sometimes intense summer Cancer vibes and use them to your advantage. Here's everything you need to know about the zodiac sign Cancer and the coming season!

Cancer facts

The zodiac sign Cancer is a water sign, symbolized by the crab. © 123RF/annbozhko Cancer, is the fourth sign in the zodiac after Gemini, Taurus, and Aries. As a cardinal sign, Cancer kicks off summer, astrologically speaking. Those born under this sign are ruled by the Moon, which means reflection comes easy, both on a personal and social level. The colors associated with this caring and creative sign are silver, white, pale blue, and gray. This zodiac sign is symbolized by a crab, and Cancers know how to scuttle between the waves, avoid conflict, and feel feelings.

Cancer traits

Those born in this astrological season understand the importance of new beginnings, memory, and change. Strong emotions are a defining Cancer trait, as is creativity. These crabs might have hard shells, and appear unemotional, but that's not the reality. They are truly very caring and nurturing beings. They're all about creating emotional connections and bonds, and really do want to know what’s going on with you. Cancers make great listeners, and they'll tell you exactly what you need to hear. If this caring crab gets off balance, or doesn't set boundaries, they can get moody, and even become melancholy. What's more, these feisty things will pinch hard if they feel cornered.

Who's compatible with Cancers?

Fellow water signs and earth signs can jive with this moody zodiac sign. © Unsplash/Michael Fenton Cancers care, so if you're loved by this zodiac sign, you'll know it. They don't do easy breeze relationships, they want depth. To be with a Cancer, you've got to be willing to be vulnerable. They want someone to care for and with. That said, crabs can have a hard time accepting love, affection, and pampering. If you're crushing on this sign, make sure they hear your complements loud and clear. Fellow water signs like Scorpios and Pisces make great matches, as they understand the ebbs and flows of emotion and energy. Virgos and Tauruses can also form special connections with Cancers. Though, earth signs tend to challenge their crabby partners who'd prefer to scuttle away from conflict.

Which celebrities are Cancers?

Cancers tend to be intense characters. Celebrities crabs include Khloé Kardashian, music artists Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, and actors like Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza. Politician George Santos is also a Cancer, and he definitely embodies the idea of changeability. As is Elon Musk, who is very creative in his own way.

What you need to know about Cancer season 2024

Many like to think summer is warm, sunny, and that the going is easy. Cancer season 2024, however, effects each of the twelve zodiac signs differently, and it can be challenging for many. The vibes of this season push many to reflection. You may find yourself asking questions about your feelings and looking to connect to the ones you hold dear. Luckily, Venus will is sending lots of romantic vibes this way in 2024, so many may find the love they crave.