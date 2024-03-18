Ariana Grande breaks major record with eternal sunshine and drops more new clips!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande 's long-awaited return to the music scene has proven to be a success, as the singer has logged her sixth No. 1 Billboard album.

Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine has earned the singer her sixth No. 1 Billboard album. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Ari has reclaimed her throne as one of the world's biggest pop stars!

Her new album eternal sunshine has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has racked up the biggest album sales of the year so far.

The new record sold the equivalent of 227,000 units in the United States during its first week, with a combination of 195 million streams and 77,000 complete album purchases.

Billboard reported the numbers as the highest for any new album released in 2024, surpassing the previous record-holder Vultures 1 by Kanye "Ye" West and Ty Dolla Sign.

The record marks Ari's seventh studio album and her first in nearly four years.

But just because she's reached a record doesn't mean Ari is done sharing more about her latest drop with fans.