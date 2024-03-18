Ariana Grande breaks major record with eternal sunshine and drops more new clips!
New York, New York - Ariana Grande's long-awaited return to the music scene has proven to be a success, as the singer has logged her sixth No. 1 Billboard album.
Ari has reclaimed her throne as one of the world's biggest pop stars!
Her new album eternal sunshine has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has racked up the biggest album sales of the year so far.
The new record sold the equivalent of 227,000 units in the United States during its first week, with a combination of 195 million streams and 77,000 complete album purchases.
Billboard reported the numbers as the highest for any new album released in 2024, surpassing the previous record-holder Vultures 1 by Kanye "Ye" West and Ty Dolla Sign.
The record marks Ari's seventh studio album and her first in nearly four years.
But just because she's reached a record doesn't mean Ari is done sharing more about her latest drop with fans.
Ariana Grande drops full behind-the-scenes of new music video
In addition to celebrating the Billboard milestone on her IG story, Ari also posted a video on Instagram Monday showing some more behind-the-scenes clips of the music video for the album's second single, we can't be friends (wait for your love).
"we can’t be friends, full behind the scenes out now," the singer's caption reads.
The clips show different scenes of the video's storyline, including some parts where Ari meets her on-screen puppy co-star.
Other shots include a different look at Ariana's acting skills, showing the artist going from happy and smiling to sobbing in a doctor's chair.
"The most stunning music video to a beautiful song," one fan wrote on X.
Another fan commented, "Anyone else cried watching this?"
It's obvious Ariana has re-entered a new era of domination, and fans can't wait to see what surprises she has in store for us next!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande