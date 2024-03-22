Ariana Grande's silence over Nickelodeon docuseries sparks backlash

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has been all over the news as she promotes her album eternal sunshine and the Wicked movie, but one place you won't see the pop star, however, is speaking out about the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. Not yet, at least.

Ariana Grande's silence on the allegations of abuse and toxicity on the set of Nickelodeon shows she starred in has sparked a debate among fans. © Screenshot/Instagram@arianagrande

The documentary, which began streaming on Sunday, reveals allegations of abuse towards minors behind the scenes of the kids' network Nickelodeon Studios.

On Friday, hosts on The View debated whether or not Ari's "silence" about the docuseries makes her "complicit" in the toxic environment.



"I often tell people, if you're a true ally, if something is happening in a room, if you see it happening to me... a true ally says, at that moment, 'Don't do that, you shouldn't do that,'" said The View's Sunny Hostin.



Sara Haines countered this, saying, "Just to clarify, these were kids when this all happened."

Ariana's name specifically came up later on in the heated group discussion as the hosts argued about whether she had a duty to speak out about her potentially traumatic childhood experiences at Nickelodeon.

"[Ariana Grande] is an adult now, so is silence complicity or not?" Hostin asked.

The 30-year-old appeared in Quiet on Set solely through clips of her scenes from shows on the network, which were criticized by those in the docuseries for their evident sexual innuedos despite Ariana being a minor at the time.