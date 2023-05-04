Did Ariana Grande show Pete Davidson some love on Instagram?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande recently liked a photo on Instagram that features none other than her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson at the 2023 Met Gala .

In the carousel post shared by photo agency BFA, Ariana Grande's ex-fiancé Pete Davidson is featured alongside other high-profile celebs such as Lil Nas X, Kylie Jenner, Jenna Ortega, and Florence Pugh.

Despite the obvious presence of her ex, Ari liked the post, and i's causing quite a stir amongst die-hard fans.

"the fact that pete is in here and ari liked and reposted is so funny," one fan commented under the post.

While Grande and Davidson's fast-paced relationship ended in October 2018, the two have remained cordial in the public eye.

The Thank U, Next singer is currently happily married to her husband Dalton Gomez, whom she wed in May 2021.