Kim Kardashian has reunion with Pete Davidson as North West makes Met Gala debut

New York, New York - The 2023 Met Gala was a night of reunions as exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a friendly run-in at the annual event.

Awkward? Kim Kardashian (r) and Pete Davidson were seen having a chat at this year's Met Gala. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kimmy Cakes didn't come to play at this year's Met.

On Monday evening, the 42-year-old arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's big night with her date for the evening, daughter North West.

As far as her look went, Kim lived up to expectations by aptly sticking to the event's theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

She wore a stunning Schiaparelli gown that featured a draped skirt and top made from more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls.

Though North wasn't able to walk the red carpet with her mom, the fashionable pre-teen was seen leaving her hotel with Kim holding the same conch shell purse her famous mom brought to the Time100 Gala last month.

Yet Kim's iconic ensemble did suffer a bit of a mishap as the future lawyer revealed to Vogue that a few of her pearls hilariously "popped" on the way to the Met.